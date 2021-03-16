Madhya Pradesh Budget session adjourned sine die for Covid-19 cases spike

BHOPAL: The Budget session of the state Assembly was adjourned for an indefinite period because of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. The decision was taken by the Speaker, Girish Gautam, following night curfew being imposed in different districts, including Bhopal, on Tuesday.

The Congress legislators, meanwhile, opposed the government business brought in the Assembly which was not on the agenda. Former minister Jitu Patwari told the Speaker that the amendment Bills which were brought in the Assembly were not on the agenda. After the Speaker said that there was a supplementary agenda, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House on the issue.

Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra presented the proposal to adjourn the Assembly sine die. He stated that the number of corona infections was rapidly increasing in the state and night curfew had been imposed in Bhopal. “It will be a difficult proposition to run the Assembly even as the night curfew is on. What message will we be giving out to people?” he said.

The Speaker accepted the proposal and announced the adjournment.