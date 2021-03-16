Madhya Pradesh: Congress stages walkout in Assembly over rising power tariff

BHOPAL: The Congress walked out of the House on Tuesday over rising power tariff. Legislator NP Prajapati put up a question over rising power tariff.

Prajapati said as the power distribution companies were unaware of profit and loss during 2020-21, how the government could be ready for raising tariff.

Although the power companies had not incurred much loss, they were raising tariff every year, putting a huge burden on the consumers, Prajapati said.Energy minister Pradumnya Singh Tomar has said the Electricity Regulatory Commission fixes the power tariff. As the companies put up proposals for raising tariff and the commission takes a decision on it, the government has no role in it, Tomar has said. Prajapati has alleged that the power plants at Singaji and Tonse have been closed.Therefore, the government is buying power from other places and deceiving the consumers who are paying higher tariffs for power, he has said.

MLAs questioned, minister leaves,Chairman ends Question Hour

The Question Hour turned interesting on Tuesday when legislator Tarbar Singh Lodhi was asking questions and Home Minister Narottam Mishra went into the chamber of the Speaker without giving any reply. After Mishra’s exit, Lakshman Singh who was holding the Chair ended the Question Hour 30 seconds before the time-limit. The Congress members, however, objected to Mishra’s exit from the House without replying to the questions. The party legislator Jitu Patwari said it was wrong on part of Mishra to leave the House in that way.

Singh said a written reply would be given to the member.