Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from March 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

In an attempt to curb the surging Covid-19 cases, the state government has announced night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from March 17.
Thermal screening of those coming from Maharashtra will remain continued, also, they will remain in isolation for a week.
The market will remain closed after 10 pm in 8 cities of the state, i.e. Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone. There will be no curfew like situation in these cities but the market will inevitably remain closed.
At present, in Bhopal and Indore, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing rapidly. As many as 199 Covid patients were detected in Bhopal on Monday.
Protests and processions in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal have also been completely banned in view of the increase in coronavirus infections.
The events organised in places which had been shut till now would be allowed only with the permission of the state administration, but not more than 200 people would be allowed to be a part of it.
Therefore, it has been decided in the meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee that now there would be no rallies or protests allowed in the state capital in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.
Any political, cultural, social, religious, entertainment and educational events would be barred after 10.30 p.m. Also no exhibitions or fairs would be allowed.
Permission for holding certain events would be granted only under special conditions. The exhibitions which are being currently held need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.
