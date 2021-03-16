Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew in Bhopal, Indore from March 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

In an attempt to curb the surging Covid-19 cases, the state government has announced night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from March 17.

Thermal screening of those coming from Maharashtra will remain continued, also, they will remain in isolation for a week.

The market will remain closed after 10 pm in 8 cities of the state, i.e. Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Burhanpur, Betul and Khargone. There will be no curfew like situation in these cities but the market will inevitably remain closed.

At present, in Bhopal and Indore, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing rapidly. As many as 199 Covid patients were detected in Bhopal on Monday.