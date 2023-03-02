Madhya Pradesh: Budget is pro-poor, says Bhupendra Singh

Urban Administration Department Minister Bhupendra Singh |

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh has said the budget passed by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on Wednesday is meant for the poor.

Reacting to the budget, he said on Wednesday that the provisions made in it would bring growth in the state. According to him, a sum of Rs 14,882 crore has been set aside for urban development. The amount is Rs 1,769 crore which is more than money sanctioned in the last year’s budget for urban development.

He said that the lands usurped by the mafia would be freed and allotted to the poor so that they might build their own houses.

Under the Chief Minister’s Bhu Adhikar Yojna, the poor are being allotted land for 30 years, he said.

According to the minister, the government aims to construct 7.25 lakh houses for the homeless by December 2024, besides a sum of Rs 710 crore has been set aside for metro rail in Bhopal and Indore.

A sum of Rs 750 crore will be spent on development of roads in the state and for Swachch Bharati Mission the government will spend Rs 4,914 next year.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Ladli Behna Yojna under which each woman will get Rs 1,000 a month and he called the scheme revolutionary.

The government has also launched a scheme to provide financial aid to the youths of other backward classes so that they may earn a living through self-employment.

The amount of Kanya Vivaha and Nikah Yojna has been increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 55,000.

