Madhya Pradesh: Officials asked to find efficient agencies to run Sagar Smart City facilities

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya has directed the officials to find efficient agencies to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities provided to the people through the projects of Smart City Limited.

He said the Sagar Smart City Limited had launched various projects to improve the life of citizens.

Arya made the statement at the 30th meeting of the board of directors of Sagar Smart City Limited on Friday.

Besides Arya, commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandrashekhar Shukla and others took part in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Sagar Smart City Limited has constructed a stadium, an incubation centre, a food plaza, many wide roads and developed a sports ground and a large number of parks, Arya said.

He asked those officers who took part in the meeting through video conferencing to come to Sagar and see the projects launched by the Smart City Limited.

The meeting decided that lighting arrangements should be made for the small lake and that there should be a plan to construct a check dam in the Nakeradev Feeder Canal to connect Atal Park with Sanjay drive road.