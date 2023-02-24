Madhya Pradesh: Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh urges villagers to launch drive against drug addiction in Sagar

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development and Housing Minister, Bhupendra Singh, has appealed to villagers to keep away from drugs and liquor.

He made the statement during Vikas Yatra in Ronda village where a large number of people from different parts of the district were present.

Singh urged the people to launch a mass awareness campaign against drug addiction and monitor the welfare projects connected to education, Aganwadi and road construction.

The minister also performed Bhoomipujan for a project worth Rs 1.74 crore, besides he distributed benefits to the poor under various welfare schemes of the government.

Singh also gave approval for construction of a highschool building, a stadium, a bus stand and ten shops.

According to Singh, he has got development work worth over Rs 40 crore done in Ronda village Panchayat, which is a record.

He also urged the villagers to plant saplings and if they cannot do so, they should protect those plantlets.

People associated with public distribution systems and welfare projects should keep away from committing irregularities, he said, adding that anyone committing such crime will not be spared.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)