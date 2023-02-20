e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sagar Parikrama enters third phase, reaches Sassoon Dock

Mumbai: Sagar Parikrama enters third phase, reaches Sassoon Dock

Union Min Rupala visits Satpati port; assures fishermen of amended draft of Indian Marine Fisheries Bill

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: @SMungantiwar
Follow us on

Palghar: The third phase of Sagar Parikrama, aimed at raising awareness about fishermen’s issues, began from Hazira Port in Surat on Feb 19.

In northern Maharashtra, the parikrama will cover the coastal areas of Satpati, Pachu Bandar in Vasai, Versova and Sassoon Dock. The three-day event will culminate at Sassoon Dock today (Feb 21).

On Monday, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala visited Satpati and met fishermen from Palghar and Dahanu, assuring them that the draft of the Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021, will be incorporated with amendments.

Former Governor of UP Ram Naik, State Minister for Forests, Cultural Affairs and Fisheries Sudhir Mungantiwar, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLAs Manisha Chaudhari and Srinivas Vanga were also present during the meeting.

Rupala said the draft Indian Marine Fisheries Bill has received suggestions from MPs and representatives of fishermen’s societies. Assuring amendment, he assured additional funds of Rs200 crore for Satpati fort, which has faced multiple issues, including silt deposition in the navigation channel in its creek.

₹32,000 crore allocated to fisheries in last 2 years

Rupala said efforts are underway for the release of Indian fishermen who have been arrested by Pakistan. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a new ministry for fisheries and allocated an amount of ₹32,000 crore in the last two years, whereas the allocation was only ₹3,680 crores from independence until 2014. He also urged the fishermen to take advantage of various government schemes.

The minister said Sagar Parikrama is a platform to establish direct communication with all stakeholders, including fishermen.

The parikrama, he said, focuses on sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security of the nation and the livelihoods of coastal fishing communities. It also seeks to protect marine ecosystems and to bridge the gaps between various communities.

Read Also
Palghar: 'Copy Free Campaign' for 10th, 12th students to begin from Feb 21
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena row: Uddhav, Aaditya to march across Maharashtra to seek voters' support

Shiv Sena row: Uddhav, Aaditya to march across Maharashtra to seek voters' support

Maharashtra: Nana Patole to step down? Congress leaders across ranks meet observer Ramesh...

Maharashtra: Nana Patole to step down? Congress leaders across ranks meet observer Ramesh...

Bombay HC allows death row convict to attend daughter’s wedding under escort

Bombay HC allows death row convict to attend daughter’s wedding under escort

Navi Mumbai: 32-year-old Bihar man held for murder of a woman in Sanpada

Navi Mumbai: 32-year-old Bihar man held for murder of a woman in Sanpada

Mumbai: 'I am being followed by some people', alleges former CM Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: 'I am being followed by some people', alleges former CM Ashok Chavan