Palghar: 'Copy Free Campaign' for 10th, 12th students to begin from Feb 21

The district administration has planned to implement Copy Free Campaign like the election of the state assembly.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
PTI
Palghar District administration is set to implement a ‘Copy Free Campaign’ in the district for standard tenth and twelve examinations which are scheduled to be held from February 21 till the end of March.

This campaign will assure more vigilance to conduct Copy Free examinations.

54 centres with 49116 standard twelve students and 116 centres will 60163 standard tenth students from Palghar district are scheduled to appear for the board exams which are to start on February 21 and March 12 respectively.

CFC to be held like state elections

The district administration has planned to implement Copy Free Campaign like the election of the state assembly involving the different government departments including revenue, police and education departments from the district administration.

The district administration has set up flying squads which will consist of top district administrative officers. Other static squads and vigilance agencies will follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) of different examination boards during the examination.

The sensitive areas are marked and special surveillance will be kept on these centres said Palghar District Collector Govind Bodke. The examination SOPs are conveyed to all the educational institutions and the students should not indulge in any incorrect ways or copying during the examination, he added.

