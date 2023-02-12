Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: Konkan division authorities initiate 'Copy Mukt' drive; here's why

Representational Image

Mumbai: Konkan division authorities have initiated the 'Copy Mukt' drive to spread awareness regarding malpractices during SSC and HSC exams. The drive mainly focuses on restricting any form of cheating practices during the examinations.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar spearheaded the Konkan Division's Copy Mukt initiative to create awareness not only among students but also parents, teachers, and institutions. Stringent actions are being planned to prevent cheating cases in exam hall.

When is the SSC and HSC exam?

The state board timetable for the HSC and SSC exams has been updated by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The HSC exams in 2023 will start on February 21, while the SSC exams will start on March 2.

Through the official website, mahahsscboard.in, students registered for this year's exams can view the MSBSHSE timetable 2023 and download the PDF. Both the HSC and SSC admission cards were made available on the Maharashtra Board's official website.

