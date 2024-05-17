SFI Demonstrates In Agartala Over Poor Results Of State-Run Vidyajyoti Schools In CBSE Exams | Representative Image

The CPI(M)-backed SFI on Thursday gheraoed the Education Department’s headquarters Siksha Bhavan in Agartala over the poor performance of students of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE examinations.

A total of 110 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools in 2019, and the CBSE curriculum was introduced.

While 61 per cent of students cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.

“Today, we came here to meet Director of Secondary Education NC Sharma and tell him about the anger among students and parents after the disastrous results. The BJP government introduced the CBSE curriculum without creating proper infrastructure, mainly trained teachers. This has pushed thousands of students to a bleak future,” SFI’s state secretary Sandipan Deb said.

Alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, he said children who studied in Bengali-medium schools till class 8 were forced to appear in the examination in English, which resulted in this disaster.

He threatened that massive demonstrations would be held in the future over the issue.

Responding to the criticisms, Sharma said, “It is true that the overall results of Vidyajyoti Schools were not good due to various factors. This was the first batch that appeared in the CBSE-conducted examinations and the teachers could not guide the students properly. We will look into this issue seriously.”