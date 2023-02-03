e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra SSC HSC Board Exams 2023: MSBSHSE issues list of punishments for malpractices; details here

The punishments for these malpractices range from registering police complaint to canceling the candidates' submitted answers and barring them from taking tests for subsequent years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
Board Exams |
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has for the first time issued a list of prescribed punishments and actions to be taken for various exam-related malpractices and offenses during upcoming Class 10 and 12 board tests.

Submitting forged documents, having someone other than the candidate appear for the test, stealing and circulating question papers, carrying cheating material in the exam hall, writing unrelated content on answer sheets, and threatening or bribing examination staff are among the 32 offenses enlisted by the board. The punishments for these malpractices range from registering police complaint to canceling the candidates' submitted answers and barring them from taking tests for subsequent years. 

The board has asked schools and junior colleges to read these punishments, along with other guidelines for exams, in front of students and share copies of these instructions with them. The complete list of offenses and guidlines can be found here.

The board, in a letter to schools and junior colleges, has also announced that the students won't be allowed to enter exam halls half an hour before the test - 10:30 am for the morning session and 2:30 pm for the afternoon session.

The class 12 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be conducted from March 2 to 25, while Higher Secondary School Certificate exams for class 12 students will be conducted between February 20 to March 20.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

