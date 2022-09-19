Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board exams 2023 dates announced; check schedule here

Today, September 19, 2022, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the tentative dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, on the official website - mahahsscboard.in.

The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 will take place between March 2 and March 25. The Maharashtra Class 12 board exams 2023 will take place between February 21 and March 20.

The board will also provide a separate schedule for the practical exams, oral exams, and the other subjects that are assessed before the boards.

The detailed schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams can be found on the official website.