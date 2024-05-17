University Of Toronto Appoints Wesley J. Hall As New Chancellor

Wesley J. Hall | University of Toronto

Wesley J. Hall, a businessman and supporter of diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been chosen as the 35th Chancellor of the University of Toronto. On July 1, 2024, Hall will take office for a three-year term.

In a statement on the X platform, the University of Toronto said, "Wesley J. Hall, business leader and champion of equity, diversity, and inclusion, will serve as #UofT’s 35th chancellor."

Wesley J. Hall, business leader and champion of equity, diversity and inclusion, will serve as #UofT’s 35th chancellor. ➡️ https://t.co/HAtslLH6aR pic.twitter.com/KK0wI63qFO — University of Toronto (@UofT) May 16, 2024

The Institute of Corporate Directors has awarded Hall multiple honorary doctorates and an ICD.D. Hall pledged to create a more welcoming atmosphere. He stated, “I take on this role with a vision where every voice resonates, every perspective is honoured and appreciated, and every opportunity is open to all, regardless of background or experience. Rooted in the belief that education is a fundamental human right, this esteemed position is about dismantling barriers and paving the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for everyone."

Meric Gertler, president of the University of Toronto, remarked, “Dr. Wesley Hall is a widely respected and inspirational business leader, and he is deeply committed to creating opportunities for disadvantaged individuals and communities.”

About Wesley J. Hall

Wesley J. Hall is the founder and executive chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative, Kingsdale Advisors, and WeShall Investments. The BlackNorth Initiative seeks to remove structural obstacles that the Black community faces, and WeShall Investments is a diverse portfolio private equity firm.

Through monetary assistance and one-on-one mentoring, especially for black leaders and entrepreneurs, Hall has also significantly improved the lives of children in the Caribbean and Canada.