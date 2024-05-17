Pro-Palestine Protestors At University Of Melbourne Criticised For Disrupting Classes

Joel Carrett/EPA (The Guardian)

The University of Melbourne officials have criticised pro-Palestine protestors for crossing a line by occupying a campus building, causing significant disruptions to student classes and university operations. The protest, which took place in the Arts West building, has led to substantial backlash from the university administration.

According to The Guardian report, in a video message shared with the media, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Michael Wesley emphasised that while students have the right to protest, there are limits. “Students have a right to protest but that is not a blank check,” he stated. “They have crossed a line when they have occupied the Arts West building … the university’s patience is now at an end."

Wesley further warned the protestors of potential consequences, including disciplinary and police action. “If those codes of conduct are contravened, as they have been now, the people who are carrying them out will face disciplinary action and police action, if necessary. We are in ongoing discussions with the police. They are advising us about how we keep this situation under control, and they are giving us advice about how we might move forward to end the protests in the occupation.”

A university spokesperson stated that the protest had a major impact, affecting over 5,000 students and staff and requiring the rescheduling of 150 classes.