Madhya Pradesh: Bring education system back on track, Governor tells VCs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel on Wednesday asked universities to bring education system back on track with renewed energy and create a better academic environment.

Patel who presided over the 99th meeting of University Coordination Committee at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday said following academic calendar is the biggest responsibility of the universities.

“We have learnt a lot from the use of technology in education during corona period. It is a mode in which teachers and students have to acquire better skills to ensure how proper arrangements have to be made,” he remarked.

He said laws that govern universities should be reviewed to have uniformity. Patel said universities should take steps to implement National Education Policy. He also emphasised on need for NAAC evaluation to ensure quality. He said government and private universities should make efforts to become premier institutes of higher education in the country.

Patel said universities should adopt villages and ensure that eligible get benefits of government welfare schemes. “Work for women empowerment, agriculture, health check-up, cleanliness in villages,” he said.

He further said that cooperation of universities is required to make state government’s Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh drive successful.

Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said National Education Policy has been implemented in state from current academic session. In all, 79 subjects have been reorganised by the Central Board of Studies. The state is rapidly approaching the national average in gross enrollment in higher education. He told the universities to focus on economic management.

Principal Secretary to the Governor, Principal Secretary of Higher Education, Law-Legal, Finance departments and vice chancellors of government and private universities were present at the meeting.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Children getting treatment on mattresses as viral cases overwhelm Barwani hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:58 PM IST