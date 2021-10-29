Madhya Pradesh: Bridge over Sindh to remain closed for devotees visiting Ratangarh temple

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Ashish Saxena has directed the officials to inform the people through social and other media that the bridge over the Sindh river remains closed because it was damaged in floods.

To reach Ratangarh Mata temple, the devotees cross the bridge.

Saxena issued the instructions on Friday when he was reviewing online the arrangements for the devotees, who visit the temple on the occasion of post-Diwali Dauj festival, official sources said.

The devotees will start going to the temple on November 5 and 6. Saxena has instructed the collectors and superintendents of police to inform the people about the arrangements through social media and other media.

He also said the devotees should be told that the temple could be viewed online too.

Saxena urged the devotees not to use tractor-trolleys to reach the temple.

He directed the officials to see about drinking water, medicines, if needed, and keeping cranes ready for shifting vehicles.

The commissioner said that nodal officers should be engaged to maintain crowds on the premises and make them follow the corona-protection protocols.

Collector of Datia Sanjay Kumar said that the devotees coming from Jhansi, Chhatarpur, Rewa and from other districts would be able to reach the temple through Datia and the Dabra-Pichhore Marg.

On the other hand, the devotees coming from Gwalior, Morena and other places can go to the temple through Behat Marg.

Similarly, those coming from Jalaun and Etawa can take the road to the temple through Bhind, Lahar and Khamrauli.

According to Kumar, the devotees will begin to flock to the temple from the midnight of November 5.

Locals have, however, been told that the fair being held on the occasion every year will not be organised this year because of Covid-19, Kumar said.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:01 PM IST