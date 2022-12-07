e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Bride lodges complaint against beautician for ruining makeup on wedding day

Madhya Pradesh: Bride lodges complaint against beautician for ruining makeup on wedding day

The owner of Monika Beauty Parlour, Monika Pathak, had promised to do bridal makeup for Radhika but instead she let her trainee do the makeup

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bride lodges complaint against beautician for ruining makeup on wedding day | Representative pic
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been lodged against a beautician by a bride at Kotwali police station in Jabalpur for spoiling her makeup by a trainee girl. The police has started a search for the beautician.

The owner of Monika Beauty Parlour, Monika Pathak had promised to do bridal makeup for Radhika Sen on December 3. She took Rs 3,500 as advance payment for the said work.

According to the information, on the wedding day, Monika Pathak instead of doing the bride's makeup herself let a trainee at the parlour do her makeup. When Radhika's family complained about this, she insulted the bride's family with casteist words. Later, the family of the bride reached the police station and lodged a complaint. The victim's family allege that Monika Pathak did not even do the promised makeup and then misbehaved. According to the bride's family, the makeup was so bad that everyone pointed it out.

Indecent behaviour and casteist remarks by owner

Members of the Sen community lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station regarding the indecent behaviour and casteist remarks by the beauty parlour owner along with the bride and her family members.

The police has registered a case under various sections.

Station in-charge Anil Gupta said that the complaint given by Sen Samaj is being taken seriously, and soon Monika Pathak will also be questioned in this matter. The police is probing the matter.

article-image

