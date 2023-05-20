Madhya Pradesh: Bottoms up! Heritage liquor gets positive response

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The alcohol lovers and experts have given thumbs up to the heritage liquor appreciating its taste and flavor. The positive feedback has paved the way for the commercial production of the heritage liquor.

Under pilot basis, the production of heritage liquor will be started shortly at Alirajpur unit. And thereafter, its production will start from Dindori.

Besides ensuring availability of heritage liquor at the bars of MP Tourism, the heritage drink will also make its way to the liquor and wine shops.

A senior officer from the commercial tax department told Free Press that it was two months ago that samples of heritage liquor, made from Mahua flowers, were sent to the bars of Madhya Pradesh Tourism and the feedback was taken from the consumers. The people gave positive feedback, paving the way for production of mahua-based heritage liquor, the traditional drink of tribals. The liquor was served to people for free to get their feedback on the taste and flavor. Besides, the liquor samples also underwent necessary tests.

Sources in the excise department said that the Self Help Group (SHG) of the unit in Alirajpur will independently introduce its product in the market and there is no fixed date in this regard. The samples of the liquor manufactured at the unit were sent to the MP Tourism bars for tasting purposes. The unit will start commercial production soon.

A private license has been given to the unit under which it can manufacture and sell its product. It is also learnt that rules have been changed and the commercial tax department has come up with even permanent license norms.

The rules of heritage liquor policy states that tribal self help groups will manufacture the Heritage Liquor in the notified tribal area. The SHG will have 10 to 20 members and of them, 50 % will be women members, at least 25 % qualified up to the class 10 or equivalent. The state government had come up with the Heritage Liquor policy to provide market to the Mhowa flower liquor which is a traditional drink of tribals.