Madhya Pradesh: Anti-encroachment team faces bricks, chilli powder attack in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising municipality staff and local staff came under brick and chilli powder attacks of locals in Mandsaur.

The team had gone to redress complaint lodged on CM Helpline and was attacked by family members of the accused, including women. The assailants also tried to blast LPG cylinder in a bid to threaten the team.

The incident took place in Ward No 24 on Thursday. Moiz, a divyang, claimed that his neighbour Parveen Bi and her family had blocked their path through construction and were refusing to clear it.

After failing to get any reprieve from district administration, he lodged a complaint with the CM Helpline.

Taking cognizance of the plaint, a team of the municipality along with local police went to the spot to remove the construction on Thursday.

Initially, the team attempted to play peace-maker, but the accused family, Parveen Bi, her son and daughter, started arguing together, started throwing red chillies and also pelted stones.

Police personnel, women constables and municipality employees got injured in the clash.

Parveen Bi and her son were also found trying to blast the LPG cylinder. However, the police constable promptly snatched the cylinder and threw it out thus preventing a mishap.

Later, the team removed the encroachment by force. Municipality engineer PS Dharve said that a letter was given to City Kotwali Mandsaur for obstructing government work. Action would be taken on that basis.