Madhya Pradesh: 20-yr RI to youth for raping minor in Dhar

Representative Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A special POCSO Court in Dhar awarded 20 years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

ADOP Archana Dangi said that victim’s mother had lodged a complaint with Kotwali police station. On February 9, 2022, the victim went missing from school.

The police recovered the missing girl on February 19, 2022. Victim told the cops that the accused sexually exploited her repeatedly on the promise of marriage.

A case was registered against Vijay (20) under various sections of the POCSO Act.

After hearing witnesses and evidence produced by the police, court pronounced Vijay guilty and awarded the sentence.