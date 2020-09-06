Madhya Pradesh: Book bank out, Mobile Bank comes up to aid children amid corona crisis

BHOPAL: The days of book bank seem to have gone. A Mobile Bank has come up to help children to attend corona-induced online classes.
Many people are set to donate their old and new mobile phones to facilitate children to study online. To facilitate children to attend online classes, Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence in Bhopal has launched a Mobile Bank for those who are unable to attend online classes for want of mobile phones.
Nevertheless, the students have to return the android phones they got through the Mobile Bank after two years. The school has also maintained a register in which the details of mobile donors and those of receivers are mentioned.
Principal of the school, Sudhakar Parasar, has told free Press that they are taking online classes on the Microsoft Team. The school has come to know that nearly 30% of students do not have mobile phones to attend classes.
A few students have only one mobile phone at home, but family members are using it for important conversations. Therefore, they cannot afford to attend online classes. Parasar says the teachers have come across many emotional stories from students.
And then the school management decided to set up a Mobile Bank to help the students join online classes, the principal says. The school is maintaining a register in which details of phone donors and those of receivers are mentioned, he says.
A donor may check whether the phone is being used for the purpose of studies or not, besides a donor can talk to the student, he adds. The principal has appealed to his school staff and other people to donate their old or new android mobile phones to aid children to continue with their studies.
A former lecture of the school Bharti Shrivastava donated three Samsung phones on September 4 when the Mobile Bank began. The school has allotted the phones to three students the same day, he says. The principal says the school is getting good response. He hopes to get 50 to 100 phones in a week or so.
Student all smiles
Mobile Bank has brought smiles on the face of Aditya Shrivastava, a student of class 12.He says he has been unable to attend online classes for want of a mobile phone. Aditya’s brother has one. Yet, when the online classes are held his brother is in office. So he cannot use that. He has thanked his principal for arranging a mobile phone for him, and is set to attend classes from Monday.
