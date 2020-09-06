Madhya Pradesh: Book bank out, Mobile Bank comes up to aid children amid corona crisis

BHOPAL: The days of book bank seem to have gone. A Mobile Bank has come up to help children to attend corona-induced online classes.

Many people are set to donate their old and new mobile phones to facilitate children to study online. To facilitate children to attend online classes, Subhash Higher Secondary School for Excellence in Bhopal has launched a Mobile Bank for those who are unable to attend online classes for want of mobile phones.

Nevertheless, the students have to return the android phones they got through the Mobile Bank after two years. The school has also maintained a register in which the details of mobile donors and those of receivers are mentioned.

Principal of the school, Sudhakar Parasar, has told free Press that they are taking online classes on the Microsoft Team. The school has come to know that nearly 30% of students do not have mobile phones to attend classes.

A few students have only one mobile phone at home, but family members are using it for important conversations. Therefore, they cannot afford to attend online classes. Parasar says the teachers have come across many emotional stories from students.