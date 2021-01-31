Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education starts toll-free helpline for students

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has started a helpline for students, teachers and parents dedicated for board examinations. The helpline will remain working from 10am to 6pm on all working days.

Any parent, teacher or student can call 18002330175 for any query related to Class 10 and 12 board exams.

This helpline has been working for the past several years and also has subject experts on its panel who reply to specific questions related to specific topics. Moreover, it has a psychologist on its panel who pacifies students and parents alike from problems like exam anxiety and other related problems.

Students also get solutions for questions based on pattern of questions, best style to answer and so forth. The helpline also keeps track of students they feel are very sensitive in nature and have a tendency to take the extreme step.