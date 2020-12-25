Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education releases blueprint of new examination pattern

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released blueprint of new examination pattern, wherein students will now be required to be more precise and study thoroughly to attempt objective questions. The usual long-type questions, which help students to score easily by explaining a particular topic will not be asked.
The new examination pattern will be applicable for students attempting class X and class XII board examinations in 2021. As per the blueprint, small logical questions will be asked, which can be answered only after reading the entire chapter properly. The MPBSE is working on making several changes in the pattern of questions asked in X and XII board exams.
Now, instead of direct questions asked every year, logical and comprehension questions will be given preference. Board president RS Julania believes that questions requiring short and precise answers will ensure that students read and comprehend the entire chapter instead of just important parts.
Studying in such detailed manner is likely to help students prepare for competitive examinations, where test papers are designed on multiple choice questions. As per the blueprint of the new paper pattern, there will be 30 per cent objective, 30 per cent subjective and 40 per cent comprehension questions in the paper of 100 marks for each subject. Earlier, the board exam was 25 per cent objective, 75 per cent short and long answer questions.
