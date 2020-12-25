Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education releases blueprint of new examination pattern

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released blueprint of new examination pattern, wherein students will now be required to be more precise and study thoroughly to attempt objective questions. The usual long-type questions, which help students to score easily by explaining a particular topic will not be asked.

The new examination pattern will be applicable for students attempting class X and class XII board examinations in 2021. As per the blueprint, small logical questions will be asked, which can be answered only after reading the entire chapter properly. The MPBSE is working on making several changes in the pattern of questions asked in X and XII board exams.