Madhya Pradesh: BMC's Spot Waste Segregation Campaign In Two More Wards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the success of a pilot project, has expanded its spot-garbage segregation campaign to two other wards in the city. Previously, the mixed household waste collection had posed a significant challenge for the civic body, as separating waste at the processing unit was difficult. Many households were not following segregation of dry, wet and biomedical waste.

To address this, BMC teams decided to educate residents through spot-garbage segregation demonstrations at their homes. In May, they started marking houses at ward No. 4, where they faced waste segregation issues during garbage collection. The team thereafter helped the residents learn proper waste management.

Assistant Health officer (AHO -Zone-1) Ravi Kant informed Free Press, 'We had launched the pilot project in ward no-4 initially at our own level. Under this, we used to mark the houses where the dry and wet waste was not segregated. We managed to explain the people regarding waste segregation and got tremendous success. Thereafter were launched the project in ward no-5 and 3.' Soon we will implement the entire zone-1 as we are convinced the people will follow proper segregation of waste before dumping it into the BMC garbage collection van, Kant said.

BMC deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel said that the municipal team faced problems in ward no-4 and so they launched the campaign at their level. ìThe main objective is to ensure spot-segregation of garbage at source. People who come from other cities do not know the garbage disposal system of the city so the BMC team faces issues. And this is the reason, they started marking the house and explaining the residents about the waste segregation. They achieved success in this campaign and so now it is being implemented in more wards,î the official said.