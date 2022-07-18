Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins big but loses sheen in local body poll results of first phase

BJP workers dance on road to celebrate victory in Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP dominated civic bodies polls after results of the first phase were declared by State Election Commission on Sunday leading to jubilation among party leaders and workers in Bhopal, Indore and several other parts of the state.

As per Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement BJP won 7 out of 11 mayors' seats and 27 out of 36 Nagar Palika presidents' seats.

On several seats of mayors and Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad presidents the results were yet to be declared till late night but BJP was leading on most of seats as per the trends.

In mayoral elections, the BJP won four out of six results declared till late night while it was leading on three seats. Similarly, Congress won Chhindwara mayor's seat and was leading in Jabalpur and Gwalior. Aam Admi Party registered its win in Singrauli mayoral election.

Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palika and 86 nagar parishad. Counting of votes began at 9 am amid tight security arrangements across the state.

The mayoral seats won by BJP include Indore, Sagar, Satna, Khandwa, Ujjain, Burhanpur and Bhopal. Congress won Chhindwara, the home turf of state Congress president Kamal Nath and was leading in Jabalpur and Gwalior.

In Chhindwara, Congress candidate Vikram Singh Ahke won against BJP's Anant Kumar Dhruve by a margin of 3,786 votes. Ahke polled 64,363 votes while Dhruve got 60,577 votes.

In Jabalpur, Congress candidate Jagat Bahadur Singh got 293192 votes to defeat his nearest rival BJP’s Dr Jitendra Jamdar by a margin of 44339 votes.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen led by MP Asaduddin Owaisi played spoilsport for the Congress in Burhanpur where its candidate Shahnaz Bano lost to BJP's Madhuri Patel by a margin of 532 votes. Interestingly, NOTA got 677 votes which were more than the victory margin.

In Sagar, BJP's Sangeeta polled 70,653 votes to defeat Congress' Nidhi Jain by 12,714 votes. In Singrauli, Aam Aadmi Party's Rani Agrawal defeated BJP's Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma by a margin of more than 9,000 votes. Rani polled 34585 against Chandra Pratap's 25,233.

In Satna, BJP's Yogesh Kumar Tamrakar polled 63,292 votes to defeat his nearest rival from Congress Siddarth Kush by a margin of 24,916 votes. Amrita Yadav will be the mayor in Khandwa. She polled 51,925 votes to defeat her nearest rival Congress' Asha by 19,765 votes.

In Gwalior, Congress' Shobha Sikarwar polled 2,35,154 polls to beat her nearest rival BJP's Suman Sharma, who managed to secure only 2,06,349 votes. Sikarwar won by 28,805 votes.

Bhargava beats Cong’s Shukla in Indore

As per state election commission’s announcement at night, Indore’s BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava polled 5,93,458 votes against Congress’ Sanjay Shukla who secured 4,60,282 votes. Thus, Bhargava won by a margin of 1,33,176 votes.

AAP wins Singrauli mayoral post

The debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made its entry in MP politics after winning mayoral post of Singrauli Municipal Corporation. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal has won the election for mayoral post against BJP's Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma.

Cong candidate dies during counting

Harinarayan Gupta (45), who had fought the election from ward number-9 of Hanumana Nagar Parishad in Rewa earlier this month, felt uneasy during counting of votes, in which he came to know that he was trailing behind his rival, a party leader said. Gupta later died at a hospital and also lost the election, he said.

AIMIM registers 1st poll victory in state

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen registered its first electoral victory in state in the urban body polls on Sunday with its woman candidate Shakira Bilal winning election from ward number-14 of the Khandwa Municipal Corporation by defeating her nearest Congress rival Noorjahan Begum by a margin of 285 votes, an official said.

BJP wins Ujjain mayoral poll by 736 votes

Amid two-hour long drama which lasted for about two hours at Ujjain Engineering College located counter centre, Collector and district returning officer Asheesh Singh finally declared BJP candidate Mukesh Tatwal as winner in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)'s mayoral election on Sunday night.

He defeated Congress candidate and Tarana MLA by a margin of 736 votes. However, BJP candidates registered emphatic win in 54-member UMC House as it secured victory in 37 wards. Congress could win only 17. Barring a couple of prominent faces most of the Congress leaders lost this time. Most of the young and new BJP candidates registered victory. As there was a close fight between mayoral candidates of Congress and BJP, the final outcome got disputed as the Congress refused to accept defeat. But, after examination of several objections of the Congress, the local election authorities rejected all of them and declared Mukesh Tatwal victorious. This way the BJP has retained the mayor's post as well as its majority in the UMC house.

