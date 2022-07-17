Madhya Pradesh: BJP victorious in 29 out of 40 seats in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the first phase of the municipal elections in the district went in favour of the BJP. Reportedly, 29 BJP candidates have registered victory in the 40 wards of the municipality, while Congress got success in eight wards. Three seats were occupied by independent candidates the results of which were released on Sunday. For the last four decades, Jana Sangh, Janata Party and BJP have been winning civic polls in Mandsaur.

Similarly, the results of 15 city council wards were in favour of the BJP, with the party winning seats. The Congress had to be satisfied with four seats. An elected Independent candidate is believed to be a BJP supporter.

BJP MLA Yashpal Singh appreciated the party's victory while Congress district president Navkrishna Patil alleged that BJP used the Udaipur murder case to gain victory.

The counting of votes took place in the district's college premises under the supervision of election supervisor Rameshwar Gupta, district election officer and collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania, and others.

According to the information, five women candidates of BJP have been elected, who will stake a claim for the post of Mandsaur Municipality president as the post has been reserved for OBC woman. These include Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, Namrata Pritesh Chawla, Pinky Vinay Dubela and others.

After the counting of votes, the results were declared and certified were provided by collector Gautam.

