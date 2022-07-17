Indore: Police bring theft accused to city from Hyderabad

Representative pic | Imagesbazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police brought the accused, who were arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with the theft of Rs 50 lakhs in the MIG area, to the city, police said on Saturday. They had been arrested by Hyderabad police with stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees and they allegedly confessed to committing the theft of cash and valuables from a trader’s house in MIG area as well. The city police are questioning the accused to recover the stolen goods.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Verma said that the accused named Mohammad Sharif and Nasim were arrested in Hyderabad a few days ago and they had confessed to committing many thefts including a theft at trader Swastik Agrawal’s flat in Saisampada Apartment in MIG area a few months back. After investigations by the Hyderabad police, the accused were brought to the city and were produced before the local court. The accused were sent to the police remand till July 23.

TI Verma said that so far Rs 65,000 has been recovered from the accused and they are being questioned about the remaining stolen goods. Ongoing investigation revealed that the accused had sold the gold they had stolen to a person in Ghaziabad. The accused told police that one of their accomplices named Wasim knows the person to whom they had sold the gold.

During questioning by Hyderabad police, the accused confessed to committing thefts in Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore and other places. Goods worth Rs 4.5 lakhs were recovered from them by Hyderabad police. They informed the police that it was their first theft in Indore. But city police are not convinced by what the accused are saying and they are being questioned further and their accomplice is being searched for by the police.

Police said that the role of other people is being investigated as they had also helped the accused after the incident.

Gold chain, cash stolen from vehicle

An unidentified person managed to flee with cash and a gold chain from a car on Super Corridor on Friday. According to Gandhi Nagar police station staff, one Ankit Sharma has lodged a complaint that he was passing through the Super Corridor. He stopped his car for taking a walk. Meanwhile, an unidentified person stole his purse and gold chain kept in the car. He came back and found the wallet containing Rs 5,000 and a gold chain missing after which he reached the police station. The police have registered a case and the CCTVs of the area are being examined.