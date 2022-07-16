Bhopal: Two nabbed by Crime Branch for committing theft in police uniform

Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Crime Branch Police on Saturday arrested two of three vicious thieves who used to commit crimes wearing police uniforms. Unifrom of an SI and fake pistols of CISF were also seized, said an official.

Crime Branch Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, the accused used to do recce of the abandoned houses in the colonies with bikes. People did not doubt them because of the police uniform.

During interrogation, they admitted to the incidents of theft in Ayodhya Nagar, Aishbagh, Govindpura, Bagsevaniya areas.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, the accused were doing recce of the deserted houses built near BHEL quarters in front of Kasturba Hospital. When the police reached the spot and interrogated them, they accepted that they are targeting the houses with the intention of theft.

"The police nabbed the accused when both were in uniform. They were not wearing the uniform properly hence the police got suspicious," said a police official.

"The accused have till date carried out nine thefts and stolen goods worth Rs 10 lakhs has been recovered from them. Their accomplices who are absconding used to sell the stolen goods in Indore" added the official.