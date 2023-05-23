Madhya Pradesh: BJP to launch special public relations drive from May 30 to June 30

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The district working committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting at its party office on Sunday.

The party office-bearers discussed the special public relations campaign to be held from May 30 to June 30 and made strategy for it.

In-charge of the BJP’s district unit and its state vice-president Seema Singh discussed the issue with party office-bearers.

The party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is completing nine years at the Centre on May 30, she said.

From May 30 to June 30, the party will hold various events at different districts, Mandals, Shakti Kendras and booths, so the party workers should go to people and tell them the development work done by the Centre and the state government, she said.

President of the party’s district unit Madhavdas Agarwal discussed the Booth Vistarak Abhiyan (booth extension campaign) with the Mandal presidents and Mandal in-charges.

Legislators Vijaypal Singh, ThakurdasNagwanshi, Premshanker Verma also addressed the meeting.

They urged the office-bearers to work for getting 51% votes in their booths.

Co-coordinator of the special public relations campaign Shailendra Dikshit spoke about the programmes to be held at each Shakti Kendra.