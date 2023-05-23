Madhya Pradesh: Overloaded vehicles have field day in Thandla region

An overloaded vehicle | Representative Image

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In the absence of any checking by traffic in-charge, overloaded vehicles continue to ply in the town. Police and the traffic in-charge has become mute spectators. Commuters were seen travelling while sitting on the top of bus risking their precious lives. Even after charging full fare from commuters, they were being forced to travel in precarious conditions.

Not only this, students could be seen travelling from old bus station to Sagwa-Khawasa, Parwaliya Kakanwani risking their lives. Thandla police have appointed a traffic in-charge for managing traffic but he has failed to check overloading of vehicles. These not only flout the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, but also cause accidents.

On Monday, traffic in-charge intensified checking of overloaded vehicles and went through relevant documents but the vehicles were a common site on roads. In various instances, there has been a spat between commuters and the bus driver over bus fare. Illegal parking and hoardings on roads are also the major obstacles in the town’s traffic management.