Madhya Pradesh: BJP to expel saboteurs after by-elections

The national leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is keeping an eye on the by-elections to 28 seats.

The party is discussing about those insiders who are trying to damage 25 candidates who have switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

The central leadership has categorically told the state unit that those who are sabotaging the party will be expelled after the by-elections.

A complaint against former minister Gauri Shanker Shejwar has been made to the central leadership.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior leaders of the party organisation has tried to pacify Shejwar, but he is yet to be seen in action in favour of the BJP.

Shejwar was called to the BJP office on Saturday and told he might face the music if he did anything wrong against BJP candidate Prabhuram Choudhary.

Former legislator from Nepanagar Manju Dadu is facing the same situation as Shejwar.

Both chief minister and MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan tried to pacify Dadu not to work against the party. But Dadu is not campaigning for the party candidate Sumitra Kasdekar. A warning has been issued to the former MLA.

In Mandsaur, Radheyshyam Patidar is not seen campaigning for BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Dang. Disciplinary action may be taken against Patidar.

Former legislator Rekha Ratnakar is also not seen electioneering for the party candidate in Agar.

Ratnakar has not been seen campaigning for BJP candidate Manoj Untwal. She sought ticket from Agar. The BJP leadership has tried to pacify Ratnakar and her MLA brother from Ujjain Anil Firaudia.

The party has also asked Rekha Yadav in Bada Malhera to keep away from anti-party activities.

Organisational general secretary of the BJP Suhas Bhagat along with other leaders is visiting each seat to convince the leaders not to act against the party candidates.

The central leadership of the BJP has clearly said anyone going against the party will be expelled.