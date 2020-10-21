Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Worried about sabotage BJP doing damage control

The Bharatiya Janata Party which has put its full strength in the by-elections looks worried about sabotage.

Local party workers play an important role in bringing voters out of their homes on the polling day.

It will be a big loss for the BJP, if its workers do undercutting on the polling day. Therefore, the party has begun to do damage-control.

The party organisation has received complaints from different regions. According to reports, some BJP leaders have stopped party workers from taking part in the campaigning.

The party organisation has issued warning to these leaders, but it has had no impact on them.

Because of concern over polling, the Rashtriyasayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has also become active in some constituencies.

The supporters of BJP candidate from Sanchi Prabhuram Choudhary complained to the party organisation against former minister Gauri Shanker Shejwar and his son Mudit. According to sources, the organisation has issued a warning to Shejwar.

Party candidate from Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput has complained to the organisation against some BJP leaders.

Party sources said those leaders were also warned. The supporters of former legislator from Anuppur, Ramlal Rautel, are working against Bisahulal Singh. The party organisation has come to know about it.

A close aide of former BJP legislator Bhanwar Singh Sekhawat is working against party candidate from Badnawar, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon.

Immediately after receiving complaints that the party workers are not working in Mandhata seat, organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat and joint organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma are camping there.

Similar complaints have been received from Nepanagar. Party MP, Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan, has been asked to deal with the situation.

The party leadership has received complaints from the Gwalior-Chambal region where elections are held for 16 seats. The complaints are that the party workers may sabotage by not bringing the voters out of their homes on the polling day.

Because of the corona pandemic, it is believed that the party whose workers will bring the voters out of their homes will win the elections.

As usual, the BJP has told the RSS to control the situation, so that people may vote for the BJP, despite sabotage by some leaders and workers.