Madhya Pradesh: Now, Independent MLA Kedar Dabar expresses solidarity with BJP

Independent legislator from Bhagwanpura constituency in Khargone district Kedar Dabar has shown solidarity with the BJP government.

Dabar made a statement about it to mediapersons at the residence of cooperatives minister Arvind Singh Bhadauria on Wednesday.

Before Dabar, three independent, two BSP and an SP legislators have been supporting the BJP government.

Dabar, however, has been with the Congress even after the change of government in the state. He supported the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Dabar said he supported the BJP government for development in his area.

The BJP is doing a lot of development work in the state, Dabar said.

BJP has begun to bolster the party position in the House even before the by-poll results are out.

The SP, BSP and Independent legislators were with the Congress during the Congress rule.

Immediately after the Congress government fell, all those law-makers expressed their solidarity with the BJP.