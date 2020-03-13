Madhya Pradesh: BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Sumer Singh Solanki’s resignation from asst Professor post not accepted

BHOPAL: BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki filed nominations on Friday.

For the third seat, the BJP fielded former minister Ranjana Baghel. The party plans to withdraw one candidate.

According to reports, the BJP may change its second candidate for the RS polls, as the state government has yet to accept Solanki’s resignation from the post of assistant professor.

Nevertheless, Solanki has filed a petition in the court praying for acceptance of his resignation.

If Solanki’s resignation is not accepted, Baghel may be made party candidate for the second seat.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, former minister Narottam Minister, BJP’s state president VD Sharma and national vice president of the party Prabhat Jha were present when Scindia filed nominations.

Before filing papers, Scindia visited the BJP office and discussed about various issues with the party leaders.

Baraiya files nominations: Phool Singh Baraiya filed nominations as Congress candidate for RS polls. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and minister for general administration department were present when Baraiya filed papers. After filing papers, Baraiya said he was confident of win. Senior Congress leaders also assured that he would win.

Scindia, wife have no jewellery of their own: Both Jyotiraditya Scindia and his wife Priyadarshini Scindia have no jewellery of their own. The fact came to light from the documents Scindia attached to his nominations. The jewellery worth Rs 16 crore, which they possess now, is from their ancestors. They have immovable property worth Rs 45 crore and movable property worth Rs 3.59 crore.