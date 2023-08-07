Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Fails To Appear In Court Despite HC Directions

FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashoknagar, did not appear in court on Monday despite directions from the Gwalior Bench of the High Court.

He filed two applications through his lawyer in court. In one application, he cited his inability to appear in the High Court due to illness.

In the second application, he requested for certified copies of documents presented by petitioner Laddu Ram Kori.

The court, giving Jajpal Singh a final opportunity, has directed him to appear in court on August 9 and 10 to present his statement and evidence in support of his claims.

Kori's advocate clarified that certified papers related to Jajpal Singh’s case are already with the court, and the petitioner possesses copies of the same.

In another application, Singh demanded that if he doesn't appear in court on August 9 and 10, his statements and evidence should be disregarded.

The court has reserved its decision on this matter for now.

Jajpal Singh, a BJP MLA from Ashoknagar, contested and won elections claiming Scheduled Caste status, first with Congress and then with BJP.

Jajji had contested 2018 Assembly election as SC candidate for Congress, saying he was from the Nat community. He later joined BJP with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The court had directed to register an FIR against Jajji.

He secured victory in both 2018 and 2020 elections.

However, his immediate rival, BJP candidate Laddu Ram Kori, alleged that Jajpal Singh’s caste certificate is fake and demanded the nullification of his election. He filed a petition in the High Court for this purpose.

On August 1, Justice Sunita Yadav directed Singh to present his statements and evidence between August 7 and 10.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)