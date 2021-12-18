Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court directs MP high court Gwalior bench to form fresh commission to probe nursing colleges in Chambal zone

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has set-aside the commission formed by the MP high court Gwalior bench to investigate the nursing colleges in Gwalior-Chambal region.

SC has further directed to appoint a fresh commission to probe lack of infrastructure in 271 nursing colleges in six districts of Gwalior Chambal region. The Commission should be formed under the Madhya Pradesh Nursing Shikshan Manyata Niyam, 2018, the order states.

Private Nursing College Association moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order constituting the commission to the probe. The association filed the appeal on the ground that the commissioners appointed did not have the technical background and expertise in the subject.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Gwalior bench of MP high court regarding the affiliation given to the nursing colleges of Gwalior-Chambal region. The petition read that the nursing colleges had not fulfilled the guideline of having their own 100 beds capacity hospital. And the matter came to the fore during the second wave of the corona pandemic, the petition read.

On this, the Gwalior bench of MP high court on August 25 constituted a commission to investigate the colleges of the six districts of Gwalior Chambal region.

According to a response submitted on behalf of the Director of MP Nursing Council, Bhopal in high court, “There are 271 nursing colleges in the six districts which include Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Datia. They satisfied all the required norms.”

