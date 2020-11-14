Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85. Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.
He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.
