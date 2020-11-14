Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies

By Staff Reporter

His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Kailash Sarang (Center) with his son Vishwas Sarang (L)
Kailash Sarang (Center) with his son Vishwas Sarang (L)

Senior Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Kailash Sarang died on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, family sources said. He was 85. Sarang, who was suffering from age-related ailments, had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago, sources said.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in