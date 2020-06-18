Madhya Pradesh: BJP discusses Rajya Sabha election strategy, cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: The central leaders visiting the state capital for Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday discussed about the cabinet expansion.
A lunch for the central leaders was hosted at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Ministry expansion was discussed during the lunch. The ministry could not be expanded after its formation.
The expansion was put off because of the RS elections. After the polls, the legislators will mount pressure on the Chief Minister to expand the ministry.
Chouhan had to go to Delhi to discuss with the central leadership about the cabinet expansion, but he could not do so because of the lockdown.
BJP’s state in charge Vinay Shahashrabuddhe and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar visited Bhopal for the first time after the lockdown. Chouhan spoke to them about the names of the legislators to be included in the cabinet.
According sources in the BJP, after holding discussion with the central leaders, Chouhan may visit Delhi in coming weeks. The ministry will be expanded after his return from Delhi.
Tandon’s illness may put off expansion
Governor Lalji Tandon’s illness may come in the way of ministry expansion. Tandon is still on ventilator. He may take long time to recover, so despite the consensus on the leaders to be inducted into the ministry, expansion may be put off.
For administering oath to the ministers, the President has to give charge to a governor of another state, and then, the expansion can be done.
