Madhya Pradesh: BJP discusses Rajya Sabha election strategy, cabinet expansion

BHOPAL: The central leaders visiting the state capital for Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday discussed about the cabinet expansion.

A lunch for the central leaders was hosted at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ministry expansion was discussed during the lunch. The ministry could not be expanded after its formation.

The expansion was put off because of the RS elections. After the polls, the legislators will mount pressure on the Chief Minister to expand the ministry.

Chouhan had to go to Delhi to discuss with the central leadership about the cabinet expansion, but he could not do so because of the lockdown.