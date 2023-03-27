Madhya Pradesh: Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in road accident in Balaghat

Accident | Representative Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A biker died and his friend sustained severe injuries late Sunday evening when a container hit their two-wheeler near a toll plaza on Lalbarra Marg in Labada village.

The incident sparked anger among villagers who damaged the furniture of the toll plaza and set two cabins on fire.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Twenty-year-old Ankit and his friend Ravishanker, residents of Birsola village, were on the bike. Ankit, who was riding the two-wheeler died on the spot, and pillion rider Ravishanker suffered severe injuries.

Both of them were going to Balaghat to attend a wedding ceremony. On the way, their bike collided with a container.

As soon as the villagers came to know of the incident, they rushed to the spot and damaged the properties of the toll plaza.

The incident occurred when angry villagers sought information from the official of the toll plaza. As the officials failed to give any information about the vehicle and its driver, the villagers damaged the toll plaza properties. They also blocked traffic.

Additional superintendent of police Vijay Dabar said a group of villagers had damaged the properties of the toll plaza, blocked traffic.They also set two cabins of the toll plaza on fire.

The road blockade continued till late in the night. The police sent the body for post mortem.

Dabar further said the toll plaza officials did not complain to the police about the incident.