Madhya Pradesh Biggest Victim Of Lightning Strikes | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is the biggest victim of lightning hazard. The state continues to be at the top with the highest lightning strikes (count 6,55,788) in 2021-22 and highest reported deaths (496) in 2021 and 2022. Mostly, the casualties are from rural areas, mainly of farmers, cattle grazers, fishermen, tribals and labourers working in the open. This was the crux of the policy brief 2024 on Strengthening State Preparedness for Disaster Risk Management prepared by the Rajya NITI Aayog.

The report said in comparison to other hazards like floods, heat stroke and cold exposure, lightning has claimed the maximum lives. In 2022, 15 people died due to flood, 27 due to heat stroke, 24 due to cold exposure and 496 due to lightning. As many as 496 people died due to lightning in 2021, 429 in 2020, 400 in 2019, 381 in 2018 and 452 in 2017. The report further stated that the state lies in the heatwave zone. Average number of severe heatwave and heatwave days reported in the last five years (2018-22) were 7, 13, 2, 1, 13, respectively.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Government Cancels 981 Circular Providing Jobs To Those Giving Informnation On...

There is a marked relationship between human mortality and thermal stress caused due to such events. Districts like Chattarpur and Ratlam have experienced temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius (in 2002) and 45.5 degrees Celsius (in 2023). During 2022, extreme temperatures in Datia, Morena and Tikamgarh districts resulted in early maturity and lower grain weight of wheat and chickpea.

Severe flower and fruit drop, reduction of fruit size was observed in mango in Tikamgarh district. The state is also vulnerable to other hazards like cold waves, hailstorm, industrial and fire accidents etc. The report concludes with the remark that the disaster risk landscape of the state might not be very strong as compared to other few states.

But given the nature of disasters and impact of climate change, the frequency and intensity of hazards has been increasing. Hazards like flooding, extreme weather events, fire incidents have increased. This gives a strong reason to strengthen the preparedness of the state, from community level to institutional level to deal effectively with any disaster in future.