Madhya Pradesh: Bhupendra Singh Opens Branch Of Indian Bank

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Uaban Development and Housing Minister, Bhupendra Singh has inaugurated a branch of the Indian Bank in the Barodiyakalan area at Malthaun in Sagar.

Nagar Parishad of Barodiya Kalan opened an account worth Rs 10 crore to begin the working of the bank.

Singh said that the people of Barodiya Kalan had been demanding the branch of a bank in the locality, because they had to go to Bandri or Malthaun, 12 to 20 kilometres away from their homes, to do bank-related work.

The minister appealed to the villagers to open their accounts in the bank, so that its turnover may increase.

The benefits of the schemes launched by the Centre and the state government will be available through the branch of this bank, Singh said.

Ladli Behna Yojna, PM Awas Yojna, Pension scheme, and students’ scholarship scheme will be run through the bank, Singh said.

Immediately after the inauguration of the bank, the sub-divisional magistrate, chief municipal officer and other officials took the applications from the beneficiaries of street vendors’ scheme and approved a loan of Rs 10,000 interest-free loans to them.

The bank has assured that it will open accounts with zero balance because of the minister’s request.

An 11-km-long BSNL cable was laid to make the branch digital.

General manager of the Indian Bank in Jabalpur region, Lalit Narayan Mishra, said the branch of the bank had been opened because of special efforts of the minister.