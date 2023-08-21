Madhya Pradesh: International Tiger Hunter, Skin Trader Bawaria Nabbed From Vidisha-Sagar Highway

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The state tiger strike force emerged successful in laying their hands on the International tiger hunter and skin trader Adin Singh alias Kalla bawaria from the Vidisha-Sagar state highway on Friday, officials said.

The officials were successful in nabbing Bawaria following an Intelligence input received from Wildlife crime control bureau, located in New Delhi.

Principal chief conservator of forests of Bhopal, Dheeraj Chouhan told the media that the Indian government had issued an alert earlier, after finding scores of skins and bones of the tigers, who had been poached. A huge number of hunters and poachers had also been arrested for the offence, from states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya etc.

Bawaria was also on the hit list of the police and the tiger strike force of Madhya Pradesh. To elude the police, he had been lurking in the inner villages of Vidisha and Sagar. He used to change his location frequently to avoid getting caught. He has a number of tiger poaching cases registered against him in Nepal too. Following an intel by the Wildlife crime control bureau, Bawaria was arrested by the state tiger strike force on Friday and was produced at the special court of Narmadapuram.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)