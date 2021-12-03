Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's first cable testing lab inaugurated at MANIT

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Centre of Excellence in cable technology was inaugurated at energy centre of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) here on Thursday.

Dean Academic, Professor Arvind Mittal said Centre was proposed by LAPP India Pvt Ltd to enhance the industry academia partnership for the research and development of novel polymeric sheaths used for cable insulation and testing of various parameters of cables.

'It is the first cable testing lab in the city, which has cost Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Mittal said Faculty of MANIT Bhopal would actively provide consultancy to the industry and organise workshops and short-term training programmes for the industry persons and academicians in the field of cable technology.

Managing director, MPIDC, John Kingsly and managing director, LAPP India Pvt Ltd, Gary Bateman were present as the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Kingsly emphasised on the availability of a pool of young talent in the academic institutes, which can be instrumental in providing innovative solutions that are needed by industries. He encouraged the development of such collaborations between the industry and academia for the in-house development of export quality products that could meet the international standards.

Raghuwanshi summarised the recent establishment of various other centres of excellence at MANIT Bhopal and encouraged the industry academia partnership for overall growth of the institute and the country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:18 PM IST