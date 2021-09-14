Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal women wrestlers dominate state’s team at National Championships

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal women dominate the under 23 team for the National Amateur Wrestling Championship to be held in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) from September 16 to 19.

A delegation of 30 players will leave on Wednesday for the National Championship, informed coach Vikas Yadav.

The players were selected at the trials held at Bahadur Vyayamshala in Indore. Arjun awardee Pappu Yadav oversaw the selection process.

There are three teams taking part in the championship from Madhya Pradesh.

They will represent the state in three categories, viz a viz, Men’s freestyle, men’s Greek-o-Roman and Women’s category.

There are six players from Bhopal in the women’s category, one in Men’s Freestyle and three in Men’s Greek-o-Roman.

Seven wrestlers are from Indore in men’s team and none in the women’s team.

Vishwamitra awardee Shakir Noor, Vikram awardee and international coach Fatma Bano, SAI coach Malhar Ashram Sarvar Mansoori, National wrestling coach Goving Gurjar and Vikas Yadav.

Janardan Singh, the international wrestling coach, will be the team’s manager.

