Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal records 50 Covid cases in 3 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal reported 50 Covid cases in three days. On Saturday, it reported 27 cases, on Sunday 14 and on Monday it reported nine cases. However, the state has reported 61 Covid cases in just two days. On Sunday, it had reported 35 cases while on Monday it reported 26 cases. According to the health bulletin, as many as 101 are active cases. Positivity rate is reported to be 1.7. Around 1496 samples were sent for testing and out of them 26 tested positive.

Commissioner (Health) Dr Sudam Khade informed Free Press that a mock drill would be conducted on April 10 and 11 as Covid cases are on the upswing in the state. Dr Rakesh Shrivastava, civil surgeon of JP Hospital, Bhopal said, ‘Cases are reducing continuously. On Monday, only nine cases have been reported. It is true that in three days, 50 Covid cases have been reported in Bhopal. But people should only maintain protocol for protection and viral fever should not be taken lightly.