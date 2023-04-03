Bhopal: Remove liquor shops from residential areas, say women residents

Bhopal: Ahata closed at liquor shop in TT Nagar | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women living around liquor shops in the city have welcomed state government’s decision to close ahatas (shop bars). They, however, say that their problem has been partially solved. For permanent solution, the government should impose prohibition. The state government has shut down ahatas from April 1 this year.

Free Press reporter visited Senior LIG, Harshwardhan Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Market and spoke to women living around liquor shops to know their views. Excerpts:

Tipplers urinate

Decision is good but we don’t see any change. People still consume liquor at shop, located 100 metres from our house. Some of them urinate in front of our house. They threaten to beat us if we object. We can’t move out after 6 pm. I think it is against the law to open a liquor shop near a residential area within 100 metres.

Mangla Chouhan, homemaker

No permanent solution

I welcome the decision but I think this is not a permanent solution till all liquor shops are removed from residential areas. People start drinking in queue from 6 pm, which continues till 12 at night. Most of them are labourers. We can't even go for a walk.

Julie Lince Mathew, nurse

Kids can’t play

We are facing huge problems. People consumer liquor and create nuisance. They even urinate before us. Children can’t play outside house due to this. We can’t go for shopping in the evening. We want government to close liquor shop in residential areas.

Ruchi Saraswat, homemaker

Ruckus continues

It is a good decision. We have huge problems. Some of them vomit and lie down on pavements. We can’t come out at night. When we raise objection, they threaten to break glass of our vehicles parked on the road near our house. They create ruckus.

Rekha Tiwari, homemaker

Feel unsafe

We are very annoyed with wine shop. We feel unsafe. We have to think 10 times before moving out. We can’t go to buy vegetables. The parked vehicles of liquor buyers obstruct traffic flow and create jam-like situations. We complained to local administration but to no avail.

Jagriti Gupta, homemaker