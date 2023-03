Pune: 3-day liquor ban in Lonawala area starting from today | File Photo

Keeping in view the Yatra of Ekvira Devi at Karla in Pune district, a 3-day liquor ban will be implemented in the Lonavla area from March 27. Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has issued an order in this regard. During this period, various religious programs like Palkhi of Devi, Procession will be held.