Madhya Pradesh: Video of 108 Ambulance driver taking liquor in front vehicle goes viral

representative pic

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A driver of 108 Ambulance has been found consuming liquor, sitting in front of the ambulance with two others, at Shivpur Krishi Mandi under Tappa Tehsil in Seoni Malwa. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, a citizen made the video viral on Monday. When a group of villagers wanted to know the name of the driver, one of the drinkers raised his hands.

The man who raised his hands said he was the driver of the ambulance and urged the villagers to make a video of the incident and send it any place they liked.

When the block medical officer came to know about the incident, he complained to the in-charge of the 108 Ambulance. The driver was immediately removed from Shivpur.