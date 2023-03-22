Madhya Pradesh: Tractor trolley ferrying labourers rams into tree in Seoni-Malwa, 12 injured

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): At least 12 labourers were injured after the tractor trolley they were travelling by rammed into a tree in Dhamasa village of Seoni-Malwa town of Narmadapuram on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The police added that three labourers were grievously injured, who were referred to Narmadapuram for treatment.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday morning, when a tractor trolley ferrying daily wage labourers was heading towards the Baghwada village. As soon as the tractor trolley reached the Satwasa-Dhamasa road, it rammed into a tree located on the middle of the road. The clash was so intense that the tractor was left in a mangled state and 12 labourers were injured badly.

Passers-by arrived on the spot and took stock of the situation. Three labourers had sustained grievous injuries, who were referred to Narmadapuram by means of ambulance. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot. Other labourers were provided preliminary treatment at a private hospital in Seoni-Malwa itself, the police said.

