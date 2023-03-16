 Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police introduce facility to file mobile theft complaints on ‘Citizen Cop’ app
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bhopal police introduce facility to file mobile theft complaints on ‘Citizen Cop’ app

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police introduce facility to file mobile theft complaints on ‘Citizen Cop’ app

All head constables (HCs) posted at police stations of Bhopal were also imparted training to use the Citizen Cop application on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have initiated the facility to file complaints pertaining to mobile thefts online on the ‘Citizen Cop’ app for the people. With the implementation of the initiative, people who lose their cell phones will be able to log on to the application and file a complaint in this regard, without even going to the police station.

All head constables (HCs) posted at police stations of Bhopal were also imparted training to use the Citizen Cop application on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday. During this, the developers of the application were also present. Officials said that once the complainant lodges a mobile theft complaint on the application, he will receive a receipt of the same on his/her email address too.

They continued to state that earlier, the complainants were forced to run from pillar to post to lodge a complaint and obtain the follow-up on the same. However, after the implementation of the initiative in Bhopal, the process to do the same will become smooth, thereby facilitating the complainant.

The cell phones lost or stolen will be traced with the help of details such as IMEI number, SIM number etc and the online mode of filing the complaint will be quite convenient, as such situations often occur during travelling, officials stated.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 12 IPS officials transferred, top cops of Bhopal, Indore to swap postings
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship: Two athletes qualify for World University Games,...

All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship: Two athletes qualify for World University Games,...

Bhopal: Failure to pay fees never came in the way of children, thanks to MP Child Rights Protection...

Bhopal: Failure to pay fees never came in the way of children, thanks to MP Child Rights Protection...

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Flyover pier cap construction underway, traffic diversion gets on Bhopalites’ nerves

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people

Madhya Pradesh: House witnesses noisy scenes over firing on tribal people