Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal police introduce facility to file mobile theft complaints on ‘Citizen Cop’ app

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police have initiated the facility to file complaints pertaining to mobile thefts online on the ‘Citizen Cop’ app for the people. With the implementation of the initiative, people who lose their cell phones will be able to log on to the application and file a complaint in this regard, without even going to the police station.

All head constables (HCs) posted at police stations of Bhopal were also imparted training to use the Citizen Cop application on Wednesday evening, officials said on Thursday. During this, the developers of the application were also present. Officials said that once the complainant lodges a mobile theft complaint on the application, he will receive a receipt of the same on his/her email address too.

They continued to state that earlier, the complainants were forced to run from pillar to post to lodge a complaint and obtain the follow-up on the same. However, after the implementation of the initiative in Bhopal, the process to do the same will become smooth, thereby facilitating the complainant.

The cell phones lost or stolen will be traced with the help of details such as IMEI number, SIM number etc and the online mode of filing the complaint will be quite convenient, as such situations often occur during travelling, officials stated.